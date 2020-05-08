Old Harry Rocks, Dorset Photo by Ian Longthorne
May 2020
SLOUGH 132728-2
Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.
SLOUGH 132728-3
Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.
SLOUGH 132728-4
Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.
SLOUGH 132728-5
Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.
SLOUGH 132728-6
Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.
SLOUGH 132728-7
Montgomery Place, Slough, which is a sheltered housing complex. Emily Kempster of our residents will be 99 years old in a few months and she lived through the last war and experienced V E Day in person. They are celebrating V E Day.