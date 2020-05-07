Old Harry Rocks, Dorset Photo by Ian Longthorne
May 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132725-6
Cllr Donna Stimson will be at Stafferton Way recycling centre ahead of its reopening on Monday. It has been closed since the start of the lockdown.Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132725-7
Cllr Donna Stimson will be at Stafferton Way recycling centre ahead of its reopening on Monday. It has been closed since the start of the lockdown.Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132725-1
Cllr Donna Stimson will be at Stafferton Way recycling centre ahead of its reopening on Monday. It has been closed since the start of the lockdown.Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead. L-R James Fowler, Cllr Donna Stimson, Noel Smith, David Cole
MAIDENHEAD 132725-2
Cllr Donna Stimson will be at Stafferton Way recycling centre ahead of its reopening on Monday. It has been closed since the start of the lockdown.Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead. L-R James Fowler, Cllr Donna Stimson, Noel Smith, David Cole
MAIDENHEAD 132725-3
Cllr Donna Stimson will be at Stafferton Way recycling centre ahead of its reopening on Monday. It has been closed since the start of the lockdown.Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132725-4
Cllr Donna Stimson will be at Stafferton Way recycling centre ahead of its reopening on Monday. It has been closed since the start of the lockdown.Stafferton Way recycling centre, Vicus Way, Maidenhead