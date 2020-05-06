MAIDENHEAD 132721

Eizo has given Lynda Yong (now working with Frimley to produce PPE) use of their warehouse so there are 25 sewers all producing PPE (all socially distanced) EIZO Limited, 1 Queens Square, Ascot Business Park, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot
May 2020
David Rice has been running around the area dressed as spiderman. He’s been doing it for the last 4 weeks. People are looking out for him and cheering him on. He’s also raising money for the NHS.Neighbours, Melanie Doe, Marcus Doe 12
