Outside Homebase, Maidenhead
Apr 2020
ETON 132709-1
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-9
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-8
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-7
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-6
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-5
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-4
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-3
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton
ETON 132709-2
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points.Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton