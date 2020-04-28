Wed, 29
ETON 132709

The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points. Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton

Siobhan Whittaker is a childminder but currently has no children to look after. To pass the time, she has been making fun artworks/displays using teddy bears in her front garden depicting various scenes. Maidenhead

 
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
The benches on Eton bridge have been removed allegedly because people having been using them for picnics/meeting points. Eton Bridge, The Eton Walkway, Eton

 
Artigiani Del Cibo, High Street, Burnham and Wexham Park Hospital, Slough Kevin McMullen, Nigel Dearman and restaurant owner Antonio Seidini and volunteers are helping prepare 200 meals every Tuesday and Thursday to give to the NHS staff at Wexham Park Hospital.

 

