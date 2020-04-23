Thu, 23
MAIDENHEAD 132706

Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.

Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.

 
Maidenhead Foodshare has had to move into the argos unit because demand has doubled and they needed a new home. Former Argos unit, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead.

 
Unit 2E, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot Business Park The ladies at Ascot business park have been making scrubs for key workers. L-R Chris Innes, Juliet Cahill, Lynda Yong

 
Rite Price, High St, Langley. Open for business, How the grocers have been faring during the coronavirus outbreak.

 

