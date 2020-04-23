Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
Apr 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132706-37
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-21
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-20
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-19
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Vic Sumner, Sheila Sumner
MAIDENHEAD 132706-18
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Vic Sumner, Sheila Sumner
MAIDENHEAD 132706-17
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Darren Porter, Tiffany Porter, Willow Porter 3
MAIDENHEAD 132706-16
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Keeleigh Butler, Kerry Butler, Dudley
MAIDENHEAD 132706-15
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Keeleigh Butler, Kerry Butler, Dudley
MAIDENHEAD 132706-14
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jackson Ridley 3, Alexa Ridley 7
MAIDENHEAD 132706-13
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jackson Ridley 3, Alexa Ridley 7
MAIDENHEAD 132706-12
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jackson Ridley 3, Alexa Ridley 7
MAIDENHEAD 132706-11
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jackson Ridley 3, Alexa Ridley 7
MAIDENHEAD 132706-10
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Ron Foreman, Carol Foreman
MAIDENHEAD 132706-22
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-23
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-24
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-36
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-35
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-34
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-33
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-32
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-31
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-30
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-29
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-28
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-27
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-26
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-25
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-9
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-8
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-7
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jackson Ridley 3, Alexa Ridley 7
MAIDENHEAD 132706-50
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-49
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-48
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-47
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-46
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Cocktail - Corona Rita
MAIDENHEAD 132706-45
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Cocktail - Corona Rita
MAIDENHEAD 132706-44
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Cocktail - Corona Rita
MAIDENHEAD 132706-43
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Cocktail - Corona Rita
MAIDENHEAD 132706-42
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink -Cocktail - Corona Rita
MAIDENHEAD 132706-41
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink Cocktail - Corona Rita
MAIDENHEAD 132706-40
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-39
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-51
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-52
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Nicole King and family drinking a Pina colada
MAIDENHEAD 132706-53
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Nicole King and family drinking a Pina colada
MAIDENHEAD 132706-6
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-5
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-4
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-3
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-2
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Stephen Wilky, Jackie Wilky
MAIDENHEAD 132706-1
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Stephen Wilky, Jackie Wilky
MAIDENHEAD 132706-59
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jay Dance, Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-58
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jay Dance, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-57
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jay Dance, Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-56
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.Jay Dance, Jodie Quarterman, Mixinglink
MAIDENHEAD 132706-55
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.
MAIDENHEAD 132706-54
Street Party in Sunderland Road, Maidenhead. All the residents are in their front gardens to observe social distancing. Celebrating St George’s Day. Ice Cream and Cocktails were a treat for residents.