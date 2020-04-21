COX GREEN 132702

Maidenhead Foodshare has had to move into the argos unit because demand has doubled and they needed a new home. Former Argos unit, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead.
Apr 2020
The pub may have to shut. Landlords Martin Hayes, Jenny Baish. The Barley Mow, Cox Green Lane, Cox Green, Maidenhead
