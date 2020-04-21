Maidenhead Foodshare has had to move into the argos unit because demand has doubled and they needed a new home. Former Argos unit, Nicholsons Centre, Maidenhead.
ASCOT 132699-3
Unit 2E, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot Business ParkThe ladies at Ascot business park have been making scrubs for key workers.L-R Chris Innes, Juliet Cahill, Lynda Yong
Unit 2E, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot Business ParkThe ladies at Ascot business park have been making scrubs for key workers, they have about 400 seamstresses which work from home, 3 of them work at the warehouse.Started with seamstress, Lynda Yong in Ascot making scrubs for nurses and healthcare workers at Frimley Hospital.
Unit 2E, Lyndhurst Road, Ascot Business ParkThe ladies at Ascot business park have been making scrubs for key workers, they have about 400 seamstresses which work from home, 3 of them work at the warehouse. Martine Lukacs, Ella Garczop, Aga Madej
