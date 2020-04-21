A development to build a gas-powered electricity generator opposite Howe Lane Farm has alarmed residents. L-R Philip Watts, Russell Watts, who own Howe Lane Farm, Howe Lane, White Waltham
Apr 2020
WINDSOR 132700-3
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-1
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-12
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-11
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-10
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-9
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-8
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-7
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-6
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-5
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20
WINDSOR 132700-4
The Queens birthday today and the flag high is flying at Windsor Castle, Windsor21.4.20