Apr 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132690-4
Jolly Farmer PubCOOK: Opening of the new post office. Musical celebrations will start at 2.30 and Tim Brooke-Taylor will be there to cut the ribbon at 3.00pm precisely to inaugurate the new service. Postmistress Liz Connell, Tim Brooke-Taylor and landlady Laura Kelsey.
MAIDENHEAD 132690-15
LtoR Jill Cotterill, Cath Collier, Tim Brooke Taylor, Sali Cobbold, Ruth Mondal.Maidenhead Library Cards for Good Causes.
MAIDENHEAD 132690-16
LtoR Tim Brooke-Taylor, Nicky Hutchinson, John Carr, Cllr Colin Rayner, Brian Hopps, Chris Chugg, Brendan McGrath.As a result of a successful Rotary quiz fund raising event, compared by Tim Brooke Taylor, a gift of £1500 is being made to Thames Valley Adventure Playground.
MAIDENHEAD 132690-17
L-R John Carr, Helal (Stephan) Stephan, Nicky Hutchinson, Tim Brooke-Taylor. Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club is handing over a cheque for £1,500 to TVAP. Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Bath Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132690-1
Winter Hill Golf Club, Grange Lane, Cookham Former Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor is opening up the club’s Golf Day.Tim Brooke-Taylor
MAIDENHEAD 132690-2
Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Bath Road COOK: A fundraising group in Cookham have raised £2000 for charity and are giving £250 to TVAP. Village celeb Tim Brooke-Taylor will be there along with people from the charity.Geoff Palmer-Moore, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Nicky Hutchinson.
MAIDENHEAD 132690-3
MAIDENHEAD 132690-19
A concertini is being held for the Fight for George Campaign. Introduced by Tim Brooke-Taylor.St John the Baptist, Cookham Dean
MAIDENHEAD 132690-20
MAIDENHEAD 132690-14
Tim Brooke-Taylor will be quizmaster.Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club will be holding its annual pub quiz event in aid of Thames Valley Adventure Playground. Holiday Inn, Manor Lane, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132690-13
MAIDENHEAD 132690-5
MAIDENHEAD 132690-8
Temple Golf ClubHenley Road, HurleyMillgate Homes People to Places Golf Day.Tim Brooke-Taylor, among the celebrities in attendance.Shotgun start at 9am
MAIDENHEAD 132690-9
Wamdsad annual golf tournament Rebbecca Gale, Tim Brooke-Taylor , John Jenkins president wamdsad
MAIDENHEAD 132690-10
Holiday Inn, Manor Lane, Maidenhead,LtoR John Carr,Brian McGinley, Tim Brooke-Taylor, Maidenhead Thames charity quiz night
MAIDENHEAD 132690-11
Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club’s 4th annual Thames Valley Pub Quiz Championship. Tim Brooke-Taylor, quiz master.
MAIDENHEAD 132690-12
Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club’s 4th annual Thames Valley Pub Quiz Championship. The winning team, The Pen-Dragons Pauline Hooper, Terry French, Wendy French, Gareth Madge, Carolyn Hughes, Alan Madge, Paul Sayer and in the front team captain Patricia Powell with Tim Brooke-Taylor.