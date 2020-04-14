Tue, 14
MAIDENHEAD 132690

Jolly Farmer Pub COOK: Opening of the new post office. Musical celebrations will start at 2.30 and Tim Brooke-Taylor will be there to cut the ribbon at 3.00pm precisely to inaugurate the new service. Postmistress Liz Connell, Tim Brooke-Taylor and landlady Laura Kelsey.

Rosen - Miss Maziere. FIRST CLASS. Oldfield Primary School, Chiltern Road, Maidenhead

 
Thank You NHS sign, Slough Trading Estate, Bath Road, Slough

 
Students at Dedworth Green First School have made a big rainbow picture and put it up on Smiths Lane. Dedwoth Green First School, Smiths Lane, Windsor

 
Slough TVP have thanked residents for staying away from parks in Slough. – they especially mentioned Salt Hill Park, Bath Rd, Slough

 

