£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.
Apr 2020
WINDSOR 132684-3
Sutherland Grange Park Recycling Centre, Maidenhead Road, Windsor
WINDSOR 132684-4
WINDSOR 132684-5
WINDSOR 132684-6
WINDSOR 132684-7
WINDSOR 132684-1
WINDSOR 132684-2
Sutherland Grange Recycling Centre, Maidenhead Road, Windsor
You might also like
standard
NEW SLOUGH 132686
Lanes Group, 9 Cambridge Avenue, Slough Trading Estate, Slough
SLOUGH 132686
SLOUGH 132685
Chalvey Household Waste & Recycling Centre, White Hart Rd, Chalvey. Chalvey HWRC has closed to observe social distancing.
WINDSOR 132684
Sutherland Grange Park Recycling Centre, Maidenhead Road, Windsor
COX GREEN 132683
Several play areas in Cox Green have been closed by the parish council with padlocks. Barley Mead Playground, Barley Mead, Cox Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132680
Green Bin for green waste, Maidenhead
© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved