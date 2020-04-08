Wed, 08
COX GREEN 132683

Several play areas in Cox Green have been closed by the parish council with padlocks. Barley Mead Playground, Barley Mead, Cox Green, Maidenhead

WHITE WALTHAM 132679

The 15th century stocks outside White Waltham Church have been professionally restored. White Waltham Church, Church Hill, White Waltham

 
SLOUGH 132678

Observatory House, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough SL1 1JL Slough council HQs are flying at half mast because councillor Shabnum Sadiq has died of coronavirus.

 

