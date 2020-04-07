Several play areas in Cox Green have been closed by the parish council with padlocks. Barley Mead Playground, Barley Mead, Cox Green, Maidenhead
Apr 2020
SLOUGH 132678-2
Observatory House, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough SL1 1JLSlough council HQs are flying at half mast because councillor Shabnum Sadiq has died of coronavirus.
SLOUGH 132678-3
Observatory House, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough SL1 1JLSlough council HQs are flying at half mast because councillor Shabnum Sadiq has died of coronavirus.
SLOUGH 132678-4
Observatory House, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough SL1 1JLSlough council HQs are flying at half mast because councillor Shabnum Sadiq has died of coronavirus.
SLOUGH 132678-5
Observatory House, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough SL1 1JLSlough council HQs are flying at half mast because councillor Shabnum Sadiq has died of coronavirus.
SLOUGH 132678-6
Observatory House, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough SL1 1JLSlough council HQs are flying at half mast because councillor Shabnum Sadiq has died of coronavirus.
SLOUGH 132678-7
Observatory House, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough SL1 1JLSlough council HQs are flying at half mast because councillor Shabnum Sadiq has died of coronavirus.