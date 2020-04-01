Springfield Park & Moor End, Holyport Rainbow drawings in house windows
Apr 2020
HOLYPORT 132676-3
Maidenhead Spurs Supporters Club has raised nearly £500 for Wexham Park Hospital. Sachin Patel, a pharmacist and member of the club, who has helped raise the funds.
