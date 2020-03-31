Tue, 31
MAIDENHEAD 132675

Photos of Maidenhead High Street during the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard

Photos of Maidenhead High Street during the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
Site pic of Boulters Lock Care Home, Sheephouse Road, Maidenhead. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
Slough Homeless Our Concern closes for the first time since 1997 due to COVID-19. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
Dinton Pastures Country Park closes it’s car parks to encourage people not to drive. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
Photos of Eton High Street during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
People observe social distancing whilst they queue to enter the Tescos superstore, Dedworth, Windsor. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 

