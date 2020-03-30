£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
Mar 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132667-1
Thank you NHS staff sign. The Pond House pub in Maidenhead. Picture by Emma Sheppard
MAIDENHEAD 132667-2
ETON 132670
Photos of Eton High Street during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard
MAIDENHEAD 132667
DATCHET 132669
Photos of Datchet High Street during the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard
DEDWORTH 132668
People observe social distancing whilst they queue to enter the Tescos superstore, Dedworth, Windsor. Picture by Emma Sheppard
MARLOW 132665
Premier Inn, Marlow closed until further notice.
MAIDENHEAD 132666
Thankyou NHS staff sign. Shire Horse, Bath Rd, Littlewick Green, Maidenhead
