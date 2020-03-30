Mon, 30
DEDWORTH 132668

People observe social distancing whilst they queue to enter the Tescos superstore, Dedworth, Windsor. Picture by Emma Sheppard

ETON 132670

Photos of Eton High Street during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
MAIDENHEAD 132667

Thank you NHS staff sign. The Pond House pub in Maidenhead. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
DATCHET 132669

Photos of Datchet High Street during the Coronavirus pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
DEDWORTH 132668

People observe social distancing whilst they queue to enter the Tescos superstore, Dedworth, Windsor. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
MARLOW 132665

Premier Inn, Marlow closed until further notice.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132666

Thankyou NHS staff sign. Shire Horse, Bath Rd, Littlewick Green, Maidenhead

 

