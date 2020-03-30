Photos of Eton High Street during the Coronavirus Pandemic. Picture by Emma Sheppard
Mar 2020
DEDWORTH 132668-4
People observe social distancing whilst they queue to enter the Tescos superstore, Dedworth, Windsor. Picture by Emma Sheppard
