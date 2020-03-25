Thu, 26
WINDSOR 132644

Peascod Street, Windsor town centre.

WINDSOR 132646

The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council has closed Bachelors Acre Park play area to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Bachelors Acre Park play area, Bachelors Acre, Windsor

 
MAIDENHEAD 132643

Coronavirus pandemic notices, Maidenhead Mosque Holmanleaze, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132642

Roy Quinn with groceries delivery box. Strawberry Grove is offering takeaways/click and collect on meals and also essential groceries like eggs and milk. Strawberry Grove, 18-22 Bridge Street, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132636

MacDonalds, Maidenhead High Street. Closed restaurants and pubs, Maidenhead Town Centre.

 

