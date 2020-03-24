MacDonalds, Maidenhead High Street. Closed restaurants and pubs, Maidenhead Town Centre.
MAIDENHEAD 132632-1
CEO of People to Places, Peter Haley.People to Places has received £6,500 from the Louis Baylis Trust in its latest round of donations. People to Places, Vanwall Rd, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132632-2
MAIDENHEAD 132632-3
Driver, Glen Canty.People to Places are running services during the Coronavirus outbreak.People to Places, Vanwall Rd, Maidenhead.
MAIDENHEAD 132632-4
