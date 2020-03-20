Remember When. Scouts' late season pantomime. Pinkneys Green Scouts. 1990.
MAIDENHEAD 132625-1
Shirley Pearce is the founder of Understanding Dementia, a charity which trains care workers, care groups and family carers how to improve their care of dementia patients.
