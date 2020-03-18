Wed, 18
14 °C
Thu, 19
8 °C
Fri, 20
8 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

OAKLEY GREEN 132613

John Train has stock which he will be unable to use so he is asking people if they would like the unused stock to make a donation to a local charity. John Train Plants, Oakley Green, Windsor.

You might also like

OAKLEY GREEN 132613

OAKLEY GREEN 132613

John Train has stock which he will be unable to use so he is asking people if they would like the unused stock to make a donation to a local charity. John Train Plants, Oakley Green, Windsor.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132611

MAIDENHEAD 132611

LtoR Peter Clarke and Susan Clarke with their shopping. The Iceland store is only open to elderly people during 10am to midday every Wednesday so they can get their shopping. Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132610

MAIDENHEAD 132610

LtoR Cllr Jon Davey, Cllr Donna Stimson, Cllr Helen Taylor, Cllr Lynne Jones and Cllr Phil Haseler. Council Community team. St Ives Road, Maidenhead.

 
BRAY 132609

BRAY 132609

Bray Village Hall, Bray. Girlguiding Maidenhead division commissioner Angela Berkowitz and Brownie Leader Sophie Boycott. There is a need for more guide leaders to keep Rainbows, Brownies and Guides going.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved