LtoR Peter Clarke and Susan Clarke with their shopping. The Iceland store is only open to elderly people during 10am to midday every Wednesday so they can get their shopping. Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead.
Mar 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132611-1
Store Manager Luke Portsmouth.The Iceland store is only open to elderly people during 10am to midday every Wednesday so they can get their shopping.Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead.
Jade Cohen helps a customer pack her shopping bags.The Iceland store is only open to elderly people during 10am to midday every Wednesday so they can get their shopping.Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead.
Christine Leathers speaks with a customer.The Iceland store is only open to elderly people during 10am to midday every Wednesday so they can get their shopping.Nicholsons Shopping Centre, Maidenhead.
