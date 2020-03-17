SUNNINGHILL 132608

Bray Village Hall, Bray. Girlguiding Maidenhead division commissioner Angela Berkowitz and Brownie Leader Sophie Boycott. There is a need for more guide leaders to keep Rainbows, Brownies and Guides going.
Mar 2020
Nature’s Nursery, London Road, SunninghillNature’s Nursery has teamed up with The Woodland Trust. Trees from the Woodland Trust will be planted at various settings by kids, parents and visitors.
