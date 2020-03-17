OAKLEY GREEN 132607

Bray Village Hall, Bray. Girlguiding Maidenhead division commissioner Angela Berkowitz and Brownie Leader Sophie Boycott. There is a need for more guide leaders to keep Rainbows, Brownies and Guides going.
Newlands Girls School, Maidenhead. The gymnastics squad and netball team have both done well in tournaments. Newlands Girls School Gymnastics squad have won nearly every Schools Southern Region gymnastics competition in every age group they have entered and have qualified for the national finals in Stoke on Trent.