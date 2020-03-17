MAIDENHEAD 132606

Bray Village Hall, Bray. Girlguiding Maidenhead division commissioner Angela Berkowitz and Brownie Leader Sophie Boycott. There is a need for more guide leaders to keep Rainbows, Brownies and Guides going.
Mar 2020
Newlands Girls School, Maidenhead. The gymnastics squad and netball team have both done well in tournaments. Newlands Girls School Gymnastics squad have won nearly every Schools Southern Region gymnastics competition in every age group they have entered and have qualified for the national finals in Stoke on Trent.
Newlands Girls School, Maidenhead. The gymnastics squad and netball team have both done well in tournaments. Newlands’ U16 Netball Team represented the South Region in the National Schools’ Netball Finals, one of only 2 state schools to qualify for the National Finals.
Newlands Girls School, Maidenhead. The gymnastics squad and netball team have both done well in tournaments. Newlands’ U16 Netball Team represented the South Region in the National Schools’ Netball Finals, one of only 2 state schools to qualify for the National Finals.
Newlands Girls School, Maidenhead. The gymnastics squad and netball team have both done well in tournaments. Newlands’ U16 Netball Team represented the South Region in the National Schools’ Netball Finals, one of only 2 state schools to qualify for the National Finals.
