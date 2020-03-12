Thu, 12
MAIDENHEAD 132592

Ascot and Maidenhead SSP football tournament for girls, year 5 and 6. Furze Platt Senior School, Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead Courthouse (pink) V Furze Platt (red/black)

MAIDENHEAD 132593

Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road. Maidenhead Library hosting the Hungry Caterpillar for World Book Day

 
Ascot and Maidenhead SSP football tournament for girls, year 5 and 6. Furze Platt Senior School, Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead Courthouse (pink) V Furze Platt (red/black)

 
SLOUGH 132587

Foundry Court, Mill Street, Slough. Residents in the block of flats have been without water since Friday afternoon when the pumps broke. Water was back on again Tuesday evening. water ration

 
MAIDENHEAD 132590

Courthouse Junior School, Blenheim Road, Maidenhead. Children are having a skipathon all day to raise money for Comic Relief.

 
COX GREEN 132588

Sixth formers for Cox Green School are leading sports sessions for students from Wessex Primary School. This is for Cox Green’s Sports Leader Award. Cox Green School, Highfield Ln, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 132586

Wendy White a retired childminder from Maidenhead and makes emotion resource called my Mood Stars. After entering Theo Paphiti’s Small Business Sunday, he chose her as one of his 6 winners! Maidenhead

 

