Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road. Maidenhead Library hosting the Hungry Caterpillar for World Book Day
Mar 2020
SLOUGH 132587-4
Foundry Court, Mill Street, Slough. Residents in the block of flats have been without water since Friday afternoon when the pumps broke. Water was back on again Tuesday evening.water ration
SLOUGH 132587-2
SLOUGH 132587-1
SLOUGH 132587-10
SLOUGH 132587-9
SLOUGH 132587-8
Foundry Court, Mill Street, Slough. Residents in the block of flats have been without water since Friday afternoon when the pumps broke. Water was back on again Tuesday evening.L-R Rebecca Cullen, Antony Quarrell, Shirish Mewada, Ruchiki Mewada, Kenil Mewada 2yrs, Lucia Misikova
SLOUGH 132587-7
SLOUGH 132587-6
SLOUGH 132587-5
