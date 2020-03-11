Thu, 12
MAIDENHEAD 132590

Courthouse Junior School, Blenheim Road, Maidenhead. Children are having a skipathon all day to raise money for Comic Relief.

Courthouse Junior School, Blenheim Road, Maidenhead. Children are having a skipathon all day to raise money for Comic Relief.

 
Sixth formers for Cox Green School are leading sports sessions for students from Wessex Primary School. This is for Cox Green’s Sports Leader Award. Cox Green School, Highfield Ln, Maidenhead

 
Wendy White a retired childminder from Maidenhead and makes emotion resource called my Mood Stars. After entering Theo Paphiti’s Small Business Sunday, he chose her as one of his 6 winners! Maidenhead

 
Workshops at Oldfield Primary School for national Science week. Oldfield Primary School, Bray Rd, Maidenhead

 
Sarah Whitehead and her dog Quill who won a best in breed award at Crufts. Windsor

 

