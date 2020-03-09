Mon, 09
TAPLOW 132570

Maidenhead’s Got Talent matinee. Maidenhead’s best young performers singing and dancing. Taplow Court, Taplow. St Edmund Campion Catholic School

Maidenhead’s Got Talent matinee. Maidenhead’s best young performers singing and dancing. Taplow Court, Taplow. St Edmund Campion Catholic School

 
Marlow FC vs Chipstead FC Alfred Davis Memorial Ground, Oak Tree Rd, Marlow

 
Maidenhead RFC vs Barnstaple RFC Braywick Park, Braywick Road, Maidenhead.

 
Marsha Carey-Elms with her artwork. Cookham Arts Club spring arts sale. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham, Maidenhead

 
Rebecca Martin performs spoken word. Empoword artists share their work on the themes of womanhood for International woman’s day. YES Shop, Queensmere Shopping Centre, Slough.

 
Richard Osei and Elder Evans Nyame. Slough Ghana SDA Church and the Ghanaian Association Ghanian Independence Day service. Hampshire Avenue Methodist Church, Hampshire Avenue, Slough

 

