RUGBY 132575

Maidenhead RFC vs Barnstaple RFC Braywick Park, Braywick Road, Maidenhead.

FOOTBALL 132576

Marlow FC vs Chipstead FC Alfred Davis Memorial Ground, Oak Tree Rd, Marlow

 
COOKHAM 132573

Marsha Carey-Elms with her artwork. Cookham Arts Club spring arts sale. Pinder Hall, 2 Lower Road, Cookham, Maidenhead

 
SLOUGH 132574

Rebecca Martin performs spoken word. Empoword artists share their work on the themes of womanhood for International woman’s day. YES Shop, Queensmere Shopping Centre, Slough.

 
SLOUGH 132572

Richard Osei and Elder Evans Nyame. Slough Ghana SDA Church and the Ghanaian Association Ghanian Independence Day service. Hampshire Avenue Methodist Church, Hampshire Avenue, Slough

 
MAIDENHEAD 132571

Alexander Sampson-Rendell, four, with the book Zog. Julia Donaldson’s Zog will be at maidenhead Library as part of World Book Day, celebrated by the library over two weeks and also Maidenhead’s Big Read. Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead.

 

