DEDWORTH 132566

Dedworth Library, Smiths Lane, Windsor For World Book Day schools are going to Dedworth Library to meet children’s author and illustrator Nick Sharratt. Alexander First School pupils and Nick Sharratt.

MAIDENHEAD 132565

Altwood School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead Altwood School are hosting a primary school football tournament. Riverside (blue/red) V Furze Platt (red/black)

 
MAIDENHEAD 132563

World book day. Riverside primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead

 
COOKHAM 132562

Sixth form students from Cox Green school have been teaching coding to primary children from Cookham Rise. The kids will be receiving certificates to mark their “graduation” from this course. Cookham Rise, High Rd, Cookham

 
SLOUGH 132561

Apple Travel, Stoke Road, Slough. Apple Travel fear they could go out of business if they have to comply with new regulations. L-R Joel Sweeney, Tony Downes, Chris Pusey

 

