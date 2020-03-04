Sixth form students from Cox Green school have been teaching coding to primary children from Cookham Rise. The kids will be receiving certificates to mark their “graduation” from this course. Cookham Rise, High Rd, Cookham
Mar 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132558-4
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-2
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-1
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-15
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-14
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-13
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-12
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-11
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-10
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-9
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-8
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-7
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-6
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132558-5
The school has just opened a new playground inc climbing frame. Riverside Primary, Donnington Gardens, Maidenhead