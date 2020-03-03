ETON 132554

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Mar 2020
SalamandraUK, 27b High Street, Eton Christine MacKay, CEO at Salamandra.uk Animation Studio has been named in f:Entrepreneur’s #ialso Top 100 Entrepreneur’s list. f:Entrepreneur was established to recognise the work and talent of female business owners in the UK. Christine MacKay with her team