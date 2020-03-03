Wed, 04
BOURNE END 132553

Claire Bland is the owner of the Bourne End station café which was damaged by a car in December. Bourne End station café, Station Road L-R Peter Bland, Oliver Bland 11, Claire Bland, Lily-Mae Bland 8

RW 132556

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
COOKHAM 132555

Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate, Cookham Renee Harris and Juliet Epps – they are organisers of Cookham Village Easter Concert with ‘Cookham Kids Singing Group’ who will be performing. The concert will take place at the church.

 
ETON 132554

SalamandraUK, 27b High Street, Eton Christine MacKay, CEO at Salamandra.uk Animation Studio has been named in f:Entrepreneur’s #ialso Top 100 Entrepreneur’s list. f:Entrepreneur was established to recognise the work and talent of female business owners in the UK.

 
BOURNE END 132553

BURNHAM 132541

Burnham Grammar School, Hogfair Lane, Burnham A ceremony to open the site for the new Burnham Grammar School.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132552

Inge du Plessis who is a contestant in the current series of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the year. Maidenhead

 

