SLOUGH 132550

Sabine Matharu has a new book out called Joy – Recipes of Abundance which has inspirational stories from 25 women is about empowerment. Slough

BURNHAM 132541

Burnham Grammar School, Hogfair Lane, Burnham A ceremony to open the site for the new Burnham Grammar School.

 
Sabine Matharu has a new book out called Joy – Recipes of Abundance which has inspirational stories from 25 women is about empowerment. Slough

 
MAIDENHEAD 132552

Inge du Plessis who is a contestant in the current series of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the year. Maidenhead

 
WOOBURN 132551

Large 40 ft sinkhole has appeared in the turf Whole park has been closed Sappers Field, Harvest Hill, Wooburn

 
MAIDENHEAD 123346

Phil Kochan is running Maidenhead Half Marathon barefoot, the first person to ever do that, according to the organisers. Three in Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 132543

New Forest Bridge School site at Braywick Park, Maidenhead. MP Theresa May visiting the new Forest Bridge School site at Braywick Park.

 

