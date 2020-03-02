Mon, 02
MAIDENHEAD 123346

Phil Kochan is running Maidenhead Half Marathon barefoot, the first person to ever do that, according to the organisers. Three in Maidenhead

Phil Kochan is running Maidenhead Half Marathon barefoot, the first person to ever do that, according to the organisers. Three in Maidenhead

 
New Forest Bridge School site at Braywick Park, Maidenhead. MP Theresa May visiting the new Forest Bridge School site at Braywick Park.

 
LtoR Inspecting Officer Amy Crook, Fire Fighter Ben Martin-Stone and Fire Fighter Luke Stevenson. Slough Fire Station charity car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity. Slough Fire Station, Tuns Ln, Slough.

 
LtoR Storytellers Arti Sharma-Grey and Jane Deane read the Gruffalo. Once Upon a Bus reading stories to children as part of Maidenhead’s Big Read. Maidenhead High Street.

 
Slough HC vs Maidenhead HC Upton Park, Upton Court Road, Slough, Berkshire.

 
Windsor RFC vs Marlborough RFC Home Park, Datchet Road, Windsor, Berkshire.

 

