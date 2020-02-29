LtoR Inspecting Officer Amy Crook, Fire Fighter Ben Martin-Stone and Fire Fighter Luke Stevenson. Slough Fire Station charity car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity. Slough Fire Station, Tuns Ln, Slough.
Feb 2020
SLOUGH 132547-1
LtoR Inspecting Officer Amy Crook, Fire Fighter Ben Martin-Stone and Fire Fighter Luke Stevenson.Slough Fire Station charity car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity.Slough Fire Station, Tuns Ln, Slough.
SLOUGH 132547-2
Fire Fighter Felicity Screen washes a car at the Slough Fire Station charity car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity.Slough Fire Station, Tuns Ln, Slough.
SLOUGH 132547-3
Crew Manager Mel Kiernan rinses a car.Slough Fire Station charity car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity.Slough Fire Station, Tuns Ln, Slough.
SLOUGH 132547-4
Fire Fighter Mark Fox washes a car window.Slough Fire Station charity car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity.Slough Fire Station, Tuns Ln, Slough.
SLOUGH 132547-5
Station Officer James King.Slough Fire Station charity car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity.Slough Fire Station, Tuns Ln, Slough.
SLOUGH 132547-6
