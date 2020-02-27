A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.
Feb 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132539-4
A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.
MAIDENHEAD 132539-5
A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.
MAIDENHEAD 132539-1
A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.
MAIDENHEAD 132539-3
A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.