A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.
Feb 2020
COX GREEN 132530-1
Kat Eves, a teacher at the school, is championing the intitative: '60 Things to do Before I Leave Wessex Primary School'. One of the 'things' is to make & decorate a cake. The children will bring their cakes in for a display and will be sold after school to raise money for Children with Cancer UKWessex Primary School, St Adrians Cl, Maidenhead Amy Sunderland 6
COX GREEN 132530-2
COX GREEN 132530-3
COX GREEN 132530-4
COX GREEN 132530-5
COX GREEN 132530-6
Kat Eves, a teacher at the school, is championing the intitative: '60 Things to do Before I Leave Wessex Primary School'. One of the 'things' is to make & decorate a cake. The children will bring their cakes in for a display and will be sold after school to raise money for Children with Cancer UKWessex Primary School, St Adrians Cl, Maidenhead Reggie Mclachlan 6, Evie Curl 6, Ben Robertson 6
COX GREEN 132530-7
Kat Eves, a teacher at the school, is championing the intitative: '60 Things to do Before I Leave Wessex Primary School'. One of the 'things' is to make & decorate a cake. The children will bring their cakes in for a display and will be sold after school to raise money for Children with Cancer UKWessex Primary School, St Adrians Cl, Maidenhead Zac Conway 8
COX GREEN 132530-8
Kat Eves, a teacher at the school, is championing the intitative: '60 Things to do Before I Leave Wessex Primary School'. One of the 'things' is to make & decorate a cake. The children will bring their cakes in for a display and will be sold after school to raise money for Children with Cancer UKWessex Primary School, St Adrians Cl, Maidenhead