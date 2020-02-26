A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.
Feb 2020
ETON 132535-3
Lucy Higginson has complained to Windsor Great Park after they massively increased the membership fee.
ETON 132535-4
Lucy Higginson has complained to Windsor Great Park after they massively increased the membership fee.
ETON 132535-5
Lucy Higginson has complained to Windsor Great Park after they massively increased the membership fee.
ETON 132535-6
Lucy Higginson has complained to Windsor Great Park after they massively increased the membership fee.
ETON 132535-7
Lucy Higginson has complained to Windsor Great Park after they massively increased the membership fee.
ETON 132535-8
Lucy Higginson has complained to Windsor Great Park after they massively increased the membership fee.
ETON 132535-1
Lucy Higginson has complained to Windsor Great Park after they massively increased the membership fee.