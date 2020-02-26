COX GREEN 132537

A development, called Watermark, located in York Road, Maidenhead, will see 88 of the 229 new homes built as affordable homes of varied sizes and tenures in partnership with Housing Solutions.
A new military cadet group is being launched at the community centre by L-R John Radley, Irish Guards and Rob Halliwell, Coldstream Guards.Cox Green Community Centre, Highfield Ln, Maidenhead
