The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm). St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
Feb 2020
BRAY 132518-4
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-16
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain) with Tim Palmer
BRAY 132518-2
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-1
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-15
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-14
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain) with Tim Palmer
BRAY 132518-13
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain) with Tim Palmer
BRAY 132518-12
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain) with Tim Palmer
BRAY 132518-11
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain) with Tim Palmer
BRAY 132518-10
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-9
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-8
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-7
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-6
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
BRAY 132518-5
The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm).St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)