The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm). St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
Feb 2020
MARLOW 132516-2
The George & Dragon new General Manager, Xenia Abruda and Marlow Wombles. Hand-painted ashtray pots were designed and painted by local artist and Marlow Womble, Maxine Caswell. The initiative is part of the Wombles’ Bin the Butt 2020 campaign.
MARLOW 132516-3
MARLOW 132516-4
MARLOW 132516-5
MARLOW 132516-6
MARLOW 132516-7
