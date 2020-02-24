MAIDENHEAD 132522

The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm). St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)
Feb 2020
SportsAble doing a 12-hour archery session to raise money for the sports club. Picture by Emma Sheppard
Daniel Fury taking part in SportsAble doing a 12-hour archery session to raise money for the sports club. Picture by Emma Sheppard
Ben Kuschel taking part in the SportsAble 12-hour archery session to raise money for the sports club. Picture by Emma Sheppard
Celia Stocker taking part in the SportsAble 12-hour archery session to raise money for the sports club. Picture by Emma Sheppard
John Greaves with a few supporters taking part in the SportsAble 12-hour archery session to raise money for the sports club. Picture by Emma Sheppard