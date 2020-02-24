Tue, 25
8 °C
Wed, 26
7 °C
Thu, 27
6 °C

Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 132521

Patch of land south of Ray Mill Road East, Maidenhead, after a planning application to build houses was refused. Picture by Emma Sheppard

You might also like

BRAY 132518

BRAY 132518

The church has a new training bell. Maggie Ross will meet you there and has said “later is better” (is not available before about 2:30pm). St Michael's Church, High St, Bray. Maggie Ross (Tower Captain)

 
MARLOW 132516

MARLOW 132516

The George & Dragon new General Manager, Xenia Abruda and Marlow Wombles. Hand-painted ashtray pots were designed and painted by local artist and Marlow Womble, Maxine Caswell. The initiative is part of the Wombles’ Bin the Butt 2020 campaign.

 
MAIDENHEAD 132517

MAIDENHEAD 132517

British Airways ‘Airplane Day’ at Alexander Devine Children’s hospice. The family lounge will be transformed into a BA cabin for the children to board and experience what it would be like on a flight

 
MAIDENHEAD 132521

MAIDENHEAD 132521

Patch of land south of Ray Mill Road East, Maidenhead, after a planning application to build houses was refused. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
MARLOW 132525

MARLOW 132525

Isthmian League South Central Division, Marlow FC v South Park. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 
MAIDENHEAD 132523

MAIDENHEAD 132523

MBBO Premier Division 2 West, Maidenhead Men’s 1st v Bournemouth Men’s 1st. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved