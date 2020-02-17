Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport
Feb 2020
HOLYPORT 132502-2
Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport
HOLYPORT 132502-3
Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport
HOLYPORT 132502-4
Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport
HOLYPORT 132502-5
Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport
HOLYPORT 132502-6
Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport
HOLYPORT 132502-7
Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport
HOLYPORT 132502-8
Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport