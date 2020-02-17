Tue, 18
HOLYPORT 132502

Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport

Derek Fowles, 94, is retiring from bell ringing at St Michael’s church, Bray because he can no longer get up the stairs of the tower. Holyport

 
MAIDENHEAD 132501

Circus Skills Workshop. The Workshop Company. Maidenhead Library, St Ives Road, Maidenhead

 
COLNBROOK 132500

Colnbrook Village Hall, Colnbrook. Meet the Amazing Animals with One World Animals. A one hour, hands-on, kids friendly session to learn about some of the creatures we share our planet with. Cockeral

 
DATCHET 132498

LtoR Fiona Webb and Dee Trivedi from the Windsor British Sugarcraft Guild hold a Sugarcrafted Ganesh made by Debbie Brown. The Windsor British Sugarcraft Guild are hosting a cake making demonstration with baker Debbie Brown. Datchet Women’s Institute Hall, Datchet.

 
FOOTBALL 132499

Jon Underwood. Slough Town FC vs Havant and Waterlooville FC Slough Town Football Club, Arbour Park, Stoke Rd, Slough

 
MAIDENHEAD 132497

Rain and high winds from storm Dennis as it begins to pass over Maidenhead. Maidenhead High Street.

 

