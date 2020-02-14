REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
BURNHAM 132492-4
St Peter’s Playground, the mural on the wall, the footpath, the stream, the wild play area, planting and bird boxes. St Peter’s Close Project 57, St Peter’s Close, Burnham. Project 57 which was started to improve the area.
St Peter’s Playground, the mural on the wall, the footpath, the stream, the wild play area, planting and bird boxes. St Peter’s Close Project 57, St Peter’s Close, Burnham. Project 57 which was started to improve the area. Annie Arscott
St Peter’s Playground, the mural on the wall, the footpath, the stream, the wild play area, planting and bird boxes. St Peter’s Close Project 57, St Peter’s Close, Burnham. Project 57 which was started to improve the area. Charly Cottenham, Annie Arscott
