REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
COOKHAM 132491-5
Elizabeth House, Station Hill, CookhamA 100th birthday of Barabara Wood at Elizabeth House, celebrations include cake and Sherry.with son and daughter, Gregory Wood, Georgina Kilner
