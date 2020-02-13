REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
SUNNINGDALE 132481-3
Charters School, Charters Road, Sunningdale, Ascot Charters School’s Under 19 team has won the Berkshire Schools Cross Country county title every year since 2014. Photo with the under 19 team.
SUNNINGDALE 132481-7
Charters School, Charters Road, Sunningdale, Ascot Year 7 students are doing a ‘random acts of kindness’ week.
SUNNINGDALE 132481-12
SUNNINGDALE 132481-11
SUNNINGDALE 132481-10
SUNNINGDALE 132481-9
SUNNINGDALE 132481-2
SUNNINGDALE 132481-1
SUNNINGDALE 132481-6
SUNNINGDALE 132481-5
SUNNINGDALE 132481-4
