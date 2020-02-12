REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
MAIDENHEAD 132487-2
Top Hat hairdressers is closing down after 42 years in the town. Domenic Caeti opened it up in 1978 but now he wants to retire. Domenic Caeti, Top Hat Hairdressers, St Ives Rd, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 132487-3
MAIDENHEAD 132487-4
MAIDENHEAD 132487-5
MAIDENHEAD 132487-6
MAIDENHEAD 132487-7
