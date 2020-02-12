WINDSOR 132475

REMEMBER WHEN, Maidenhead Advertiser
Feb 2020
Homer First School,Testwood Road, WindsorHomer First School are having a dressing as numbers day in support of the NSPCC and are hosting various activities throughout the day including a cake sale.
